Tom Hardy keen on upcoming Peaky Blinders film

Movies of Thursday, 13 June 2024

Source: Skynews

Tom Hardy expressed strong interest in appearing in the upcoming Peaky Blinders film, confirming his desire for Alfie Solomons' return despite uncertainties about the character's involvement.



Hardy, known for playing the Jewish gang leader, emphasized his enthusiasm during a UK gala screening for his film The Bikeriders.



The Peaky Blinders film, directed by Tom Harper and featuring Cillian Murphy reprising his role as Tommy Shelby, continues the saga post-season six.



No release date has been set, but rumors suggest a storyline during World War II.



Hardy's statement reflects ongoing anticipation for the film's development amid his other acting projects.