Tonardo refrains from public disclosure of grievances against Mzbel

Television of Friday, 3 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian personality, Nana Tonardo, has opted to keep his grievances with singer Mzbel private to avoid rekindling past controversies, revealing this during a recent interview.



Tonardo, known for his contentious interactions with female celebrities, clarified that despite facing numerous issues with Mzbel, he has avoided public conflicts with her.



During an interview with Kwaku Manu, Tonardo declined to elaborate on the specifics of Mzbel's actions, citing them as 'evil' but choosing not to disclose them publicly.



Despite pressure to share details, Tonardo remains firm in his decision to keep these matters private.



Addressing misconceptions about his friendships with women, Tonardo asserted that he does not pursue such relationships but rather is sought out for companionship.



He also mentioned a recent health scare, resembling a stroke, from which he has thankfully recovered.