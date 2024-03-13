Tony Asankomah addresses distribution challenges Ghanaian filmmakers face

Movies of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian film critic, Tony Asankomah, recently addressed the issue of film distribution in Ghana and its repercussions.



Speaking on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, Asankomah attributed the limited visibility of Ghanaian films on Netflix to a distribution gap.



He stated, “A lot goes into it, talking about the quality and the standards, the requirements that they need to enable you to get your film onto Netflix. But I have maintained and I am saying this that, our biggest problem as a space is because we do not have Ghanaian distributors who understand the terrain for distribution of films now."



Asankomah highlighted that Ghanaian films on Netflix didn't reach there by chance, but rather through distributors, often from Nigeria or South Africa, who comprehend the distribution model. He emphasized, “So of course, I am from this country, I would prioritize content coming from my country than content coming from Ghana."



He shared instances of excellent Ghanaian films failing to make it to Netflix due to the distributor they engaged with, while lamenting the presence of low-quality films from other parts of the world on the platform.



Touching on the aspect of demand meeting supply, Asankomah noted, “We have come to understand how Nigerians pay for subscription. So if Netflix is paying for their data they know where the money is coming from. They know those who are paying more for subscription. They will entertain them."



Netflix, an American subscription video on-demand streaming service, primarily distributes original and acquired films and television shows from various genres.



Some Ghanaian films already available on Netflix include 'The Burial of Kojo', 'Keteke', 'Azali', 'Gold Coast Lounge', 'Side Chic Gang', 'Aloe Vera', and 'Ties That Bind'.