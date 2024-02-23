Tony Tetuila hints at ‘My Car’ remix with Burna Boy

Entertainment of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: vanguardngr

Singer Tony Tetuila has hinted at working with Afrobeats star, Burna Boy, on the remix of his hit song, My Car.



‘My Car’ was a hit song released by Tetuila in 2001. The song went on to make waves nationwide.



In an interview with Daddy Freeze, Tetuila said he would like to feature the Grammy-winning singer on the remix of the hit song.



The ‘Ọmọ Meta’ crooner expressed admiration for Burna Boy, adding that he always listens to his songs wherever he goes.



“I wan work with that boy. I am working on ‘My Car’ remix and I want Burna Boy. I love them. I love all these guys. Do you know what they have taken the music to? I love what that guy is doing. I listen to his songs always in my car,” he said in pidgin English.



Tony Tetuila, who was once a member of The Remedies, asserts that despite his mother being the band’s original sponsor, Eddy Montana and Eedris Abdulkareem plotted against him.



Recall that Eedris Abdulkareem recently stated in a podcast interview that The Remedies broke up because Eddy became greedy and told him they should no longer split the revenue from their music equally with Tetuila.



He claimed to have visited Tetuila following the meeting and instructed him to prepare for a solo career.



However, reacting via his social media page, Tony Tetuila said Abdulkareem and Eddy Remedy ganged up against him contrary to his claims.



He said he was “heartbroken and shattered” after he was kicked out of the band.



Tetuila said Daddy Showkey and Blackface’s encouragement and support helped him to build a solo career.



His words, “Eedris connived with Eddy and kicked me out of The Remedies even though it was my mum who brought the money that was used to sponsor the group in the beginning.



"I was so heartbroken and shattered. It was Daddy Showkey who encouraged me and told me that I could do it alone.



“Blackface was another person who helped me. He brought me close and taught me how I could write my songs. Blackface is a very great guy. I’d never forget the role he played in my career.



“It’s same Eedris that’s coming out to lie that he made sacrifices for the [Nigerian music] industry.”