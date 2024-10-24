Top 7 Places You Should Visit In Ghana This Christmas With Family

LifeStyle of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Christmas is the perfect time to create lasting memories with your loved ones, and what better way to do that than by exploring new destinations together? Whether you're looking for festive city lights, snowy winter wonderlands, or sunny escapes, countless places offer unique experiences for families during the holiday season. If you have been wondering where to visit this Christmas



with your family for fun and creating memories, here are a few recommendations for you.



Treasure Island







The Island offers guest rooms, a 12D cinema, a game room, horseback and camel riding, and various other exciting activities. It provides an ultimate getaway experience, while still being close to the island's thrills and excitement.



Aburi Botanical Gardens







Aburi, a peaceful town 45 minutes from Accra, is situated on Ghana’s Akwapim-Togo Range. It is home to the Aburi Botanical Gardens, a serene destination known for its cool breeze and scenic views. The gardens cover 160 acres, with 3 acres developed, while the rest serves as a botanical reserve.



Nzulezu







Nzulezu is a unique village in Ghana, located on stilts above a lagoon near the border with Côte d’Ivoire. It consists of a long pier called Main Street, featuring living quarters on one side and businesses, a school, and a community center on the other. Approximately a 7-hour drive west of Accra, Nzulezu is accessible for a day trip from nearby beaches like Busua or Axim, making it a must-visit destination in Ghana.



Cape Coast Castle







Cape Coast Castle is a European-built fortress on Ghana's central coastline, constructed during the peak of the trans-Atlantic slave trade. It features dungeons that could hold up to 1,000 men, separated from 300 women, with enslaved individuals kept for a minimum of two weeks to a maximum of three months, depending on the availability of British ships to transport them.



Papaye Recreational Village







The Papaye Recreational Village in Aburi, Eastern Region, is an ecotourism relaxation and event center covering 130 acres. It features a playground, zoo, restrooms, swimming pools, outdoor auditorium, and a museum. The facility also includes a garden of medicinal plants, friendly animals, a sports complex, and a restaurant. Its entrance showcases unique traditional architecture combined with modern materials and advanced technologies, all set in a serene green environment.



Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park







The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum, located in downtown Accra, Ghana, is the most visited tourist site and the final resting place of Ghana’s first President. The park features a museum with rare artifacts related to Ghana’s independence and offers tours that provide an in-depth history of the Sub-Saharan struggle for independence.



Kakum National Park







Opened on Earth Day in 1995, the canopy walkway in Kakum National Park consists of seven swinging bridges that stretch over 330 meters, standing 30 meters above the forest floor. Although it resembles traditional rope bridges, it is constructed from wire rope, aluminum, and wooden planks, with safety netting for added security. Designed by Canadian engineers and local Ghanaians, the walkway is situated in a dense tropical jungle and is complemented by a restaurant, recreational center, and a space to explore artifacts.



