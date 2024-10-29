Top Chinese Restaurants In Accra

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Accra offers diverse Chinese cuisine options, each with unique specialties. Noble House, with multiple branches, provides Chinese and Indian dishes, while Regal Restaurant serves authentic Chinese meals with generous portions. Blue House specializes in hot pots, which are ideal for group dining, while Tasty Pot Labadi offers single-person hot pots. Shifusun stands out for its authentic Chinese breakfast on Fridays, including dumplings. Sweet Roses, a fast-food-style chain, features spicy Sichuan dishes across several branches. From varied menus to specialized experiences, Accra’s Chinese restaurants cater to every preference.



