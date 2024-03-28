Top female Nigerian radio Dj blushes over Blakk Rasta's salaga soljah album

Music of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Nigerian radio broadcaster, Selectress Maama also known as Empress Hey Jay has showered so much praises and words of appreciation for Blakk Rasta's new 20-album titled Salaga Soljah released a couple of weeks ago.



Selecktress Maama is very popular among the Reggae fraternity in Nigeria and her opinions on the genre matter. She plies her trade with Lagos-based Smailz radio where she unleashes tons of conscious energy on the community.



In a Facebook post, Selectress Maama said thus :



Albums like this are the reason why I have such high standards when it comes to reggae music...I mean I tell anyone who cares to listen that Reggae music is complex, it is not one thing ,it is not just rhythm and baseline although these are important components, to draw you in but It is so much more and the “more” is what this ground-breaking Album by Black Rasta encompasses!!!



This Black Rasta's Salaga Soldier Album is a masterpiece that seamlessly blends traditional reggae sounds with modern beats and rhythms, creating a truly transcendent listening experience, from the infectious energy of the opening track to the very last track,every moment is a testament to Black Rasta's talent and passion for his craft...



I'm not even sure Blakk Rasta himself knows that this album isn't just reggae music, it's a movement, with powerful messages of love, unity, and social change that will resonate with listeners on a deeper level...If you're a fan of reggae music, this is the album you've been waiting for.



Prepare to be amazed, uplifted, and inspired by the groundbreaking sounds of Black Rasta.



Join me as we welcome him to smailz Radio on the 16th March on Reggae Pharmacy..



I honestly caught the signal on this one...



The top female radio dj is sure that Salaga Soljah is the most authentic body of works of Reggae she has heard in a long haul and, is optimistic the album will achieve more than the ultimate.



Salaga Soljah is Blakk Rasta's 12th studio album and took five years to record. Zapp Mallet, 2Lock, HotMix, Abe Music and David Bolton worked technically on the album which features two Reggae greats, Anthony B)(Jamaica) and Tiken Jah Fakoly (Ivory Coast). It is in all digital shops across the world.



