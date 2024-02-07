Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Toro Seekyah has released a new single titled "Can't Pull Me Down."



As an emerging artist, Toro Seekyah is leaving an indelible mark with his unique sound and empowering lyrics that strike a chord with audiences not only in Ghana but also beyond.



The track is infused with uplifting lyrics, promoting resilience in the face of challenges. Toro's blend of Afrobeat rhythms and captivating vocals crafts a dynamic anthem that inspires individuals to overcome limitations and chase their aspirations.



"Can't Pull Me Down" encapsulates Toro Seekyah's personal journey, offering a beacon of hope to those who refuse to be hindered by obstacles.



With its infectious energy, Toro Seekyah's latest release is poised to uplift spirits and kindle passion among audiences across Ghana and beyond. For a listen, click here: https://youtu.be/LAlEOFY-weI?feature=shared