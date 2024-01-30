Tragic shooting allegedly claims life of rising musician in Wa

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Zumankyere Amos, better known as Skelenzy, has tragically passed away due to injuries sustained from a police shooting about three weeks ago.



The heart-wrenching incident unfolded near the premises of Loho Primary School in Wa, situated in the Upper West Region. Skelenzy, accompanied by his friend Fidelis, was returning from Kaleo when the shooting occurred.



Skelenzy, a 27-year-old musician hailing from Daffiama but residing in Loho, Wa Municipal, fell victim to a mistaken police bullet while riding his motorbike. The unfortunate shot pierced through his abdomen, also grazing Fidelis's thigh, who was riding as a passenger. The police swiftly transported both victims to the Regional Hospital for urgent medical attention.



A graduate of Kanton Senior High School in 2017, Skelenzy leaves behind a wife and two children, a girl, and a boy, from different mothers. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the community and the music industry.



Despite undergoing two surgeries during his three-week hospitalization, Skelenzy's condition remained critical. Sadly, he succumbed to his injuries today, leaving behind a musical legacy and a grieving family.



Fortunately, Fidelis, the other victim of the shooting, is on the path to recovery and is currently in stable condition. The entire community is mourning the loss of Skelenzy, whose promising career was abruptly cut short by this tragic incident.



The circumstances surrounding the shooting are now under investigation, with many demanding transparency and accountability in law enforcement practices.