Entertainment of Sunday, 15 September 2024

Source: BBC

Her sudden death has prompted widespread tributes from the ballet community and beyond.

Ballerina Michaela Mabinty DePrince, known for her groundbreaking achievements and performance with Beyoncé, has died at 29.



A former war orphan from Sierra Leone, DePrince overcame adversity to become a prominent dancer and humanitarian.



