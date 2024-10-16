Travis Scott receives 'I Am Hip Hop Award' at 2024 BET awards

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 October 2024

On October 15, 2024, Travis Scott was honored with the I Am Hip Hop award at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards in Las Vegas, recognizing his significant impact on the genre over the past decade.



The award, presented by Brisk and introduced by Teyana Taylor and Tyla, highlights Scott's achievements as a producer and hitmaker.



In his



acceptance speech, Scott reflected on his journey, recalling how his generation was often dismissed in the hip-hop scene. "I come from this generation where they considered us nowhere near hip-hop," he stated.



Despite early struggles, Scott has become a dominant force in the industry, with over 100 Billboard Hot 100 entries and two #1 albums, *Astroworld* (2018) and *Utopia* (2023).



Scott emphasized that one's background does not determine success, urging aspiring artists to focus on their vision.



He also expressed gratitude to BET for the recognition, saying, “Sometimes people don’t give a f**k about me, so this is actually dope.”



Scott joins a prestigious group of past winners, including Marley Marl and Trina, further cementing his legacy in hip-hop.