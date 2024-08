Television of Saturday, 31 August 2024

Source: 3news

Ramesh Sadhwani of Melcom Group signed a Book of Condolence for Godwin Avenorgbo, the late Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association's 75th Anniversary Planning Committee, at the Ghana International Press Centre.



Avenorgbo, who worked with Melcom for 13 years, passed away on August 19, 2024.



His funeral is scheduled for September 14, 2024.