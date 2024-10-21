You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 10 21Article 1996733

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Trigmatic Calls for Collaboration Over Competition in African Arts

Ghanaian artist and songwriter Enoch Nana Yaw Oduro-Agyei, known as Trigmatic, has stressed the significance of collaboration rather than competition within the arts community.

As the head of brands and partnerships at Africa Arts Network, he advocates for unity through artistic expression to enhance the African narrative and create a shared cultural experience.

During an appearance on Asaase Radio’s Artsyon on October 19, Trigmatic emphasized the role of art in uniting Africans, stating, "It’s about bringing Africans together, using art as a tool."

