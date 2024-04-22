Trigmatic to perform theme song at 'In the chest of a woman' premiere

Entertainment of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian music icon Trigmatic is set to light up the stage with a theme song at the 'In The Chest of A Woman' stage play, happening at the National Theatre on May 3 and 4.



This performance marks a return to the spotlight for the acclaimed artist, who has been absent from the music scene for a period.



The play's director, Ken Fiati, announced the exciting collaboration in an interview with Graphic Showbiz on April 15, expressing confidence in Trigmatic's ability to enhance the play's atmosphere and leave a lasting impact on audiences.



Fiati described Trigmatic as the "best man for the job" and emphasized the team's dedication to delivering an unforgettable theatrical experience.



Preparations for the production have been intensive, with over 200 individuals involved in bringing the play to life.



The goal is not only to entertain but also to honor the legacy of the late Ghanaian playwright, Efo Kodjo Mawugbe.



The cast features renowned actors such as Akofa Edjeani, Clemento Suarez, Jeneral Ntatea, Edinam Atatsi, Henry Agbai, Emmanuel Ato Ghartey, and other talented newcomers.



The collaboration between Trigmatic and the theatrical team promises to elevate the performance to new heights, offering a unique fusion of music and drama for audiences to savor.