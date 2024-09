Music of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Source: Classfmonline

Rapper Oklay has released "Trust Issues," a standout Highlife track showcasing his return to singing.



Inspired by a beat from his cousin BigBoy Darling, the song addresses the fragility of trust in relationships.



Oklay draws on Ghanaian musical influences while reflecting on love and sincerity.



The release follows his 2023 album, *Lost Files*.