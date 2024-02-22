Tulenkey urges artists to prioritise lyrical content in songs

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Songwriter and rapper, Tulenkey, has urged his fellow artists to prioritise the lyrical content of their songs.



Speaking on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty, the “Proud F Boys” hitmaker expressed concern over the prevalent trend where artists prioritise commercial success over meaningful messages in their music.



“What we normally do is, especially the rappers, we are bent on being a hit. Right now all the songs are focused on being a hit so we don’t touch on the important we need to touch on. Right now, if you listen to rap music, it’s all about I have money, I get money pass you, wey me I do this,” Tulenkey said.



He cautioned artists and the public alike to be mindful of the content they share on social media platforms, emphasising the tendency for negativity to spread faster than positivity.



Tulenkey stressed the importance of authenticity and originality in music, citing the influence of past rap legends like JAY-Z and 2Pac, who skillfully addressed various topics in their songs.



While acknowledging the allure of commercial success, Tulenkey emphasised the need for a balance between trends and originality in music. He praised artists like Stonebwoy for their ability to blend commercial appeal with authenticity, citing examples of artists like Sarkodie and Shatta Wale who maintain their originality despite commercial pressures.



Tulenkey concluded by urging individuals to pay attention to musical patterns, as they often contribute significantly to audience expectations, even if not explicitly stated in the music itself. His remarks highlight a growing concern within the music industry regarding the balance between commercial viability and artistic integrity.