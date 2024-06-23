Twellium industries sponsors all stars festival in Tamale with Jingo herbal drink

Entertainment of Sunday, 23 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Twellium Industrial Company Limited has announced its sponsorship of the highly anticipated All Stars Festival in Tamale, Northern Ghana, in partnership with their flagship product, JINGO Herbal Drink.



Scheduled to take place from July 12th to July 14th, the festival promises to be a celebration of culture, music, and community spirit, drawing attendees from across the region and beyond.





The decision to sponsor the All Stars Festival underscores Twellium's commitment to supporting local cultural events and promoting regional talent.



Known for its dedication to quality and innovation, Twellium aims to enhance the festival experience through its partnership with JINGO Herbal Drink, a product renowned for its natural ingredients and refreshing taste.



Speaking about the sponsorship, a representative from Twellium Industries expressed excitement at the opportunity to contribute to the cultural vibrancy of Tamale.



They emphasized that supporting events like the All Stars Festival aligns with Twellium's broader mission of enriching communities and fostering cultural exchange through initiatives that resonate with local audiences.



The All Stars Festival itself is set to feature a diverse lineup of musical performances, traditional dances, and artisanal displays, providing a platform for both established and emerging talents to showcase their skills.



With Twellium's sponsorship, organizers anticipate an even more memorable event, with enhanced amenities and experiences for festival-goers.



JINGO Herbal Drink, a favorite among consumers for its health benefits and distinctive flavor profile, will be prominently featured throughout the festival grounds.



Attendees can expect to enjoy refreshing JINGO beverages while immersing themselves in the festivities, creating moments of joy and connection during this three-day celebration of Northern Ghanaian culture.



Local authorities and community leaders have welcomed Twellium's sponsorship of the All Stars Festival, recognizing the positive impact it will have on the local economy and cultural landscape.



They commend Twellium Industries for its proactive approach to corporate social responsibility and its dedication to promoting cultural heritage through meaningful partnerships.



As preparations for the All Stars Festival continue, excitement is building among residents of Tamale and beyond. With Twellium Industries and JINGO Herbal Drink leading the way, the event promises to be a highlight of the summer, bringing together music enthusiasts, cultural enthusiasts, and families alike for a weekend of unity and celebration in Northern Ghana's vibrant heart.