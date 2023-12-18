Two miscarriages in two years: Selina Boateng’s touching story

Entertainment of Monday, 18 December 2023

In 2019, Selina Boateng and her husband embarked on their marital journey with hopes of expanding their family.



However, their desire for a child faced a challenging setback as two consecutive miscarriages unfolded over the next three years.



The gospel musician in an interview on The Delay Show aired on December 16, 2023, recalled how the incident happened as she disclosed the first and second pregnancies were unsuccessful.



“I got pregnant in my first year of marriage but had a miscarriage after two months,” she said. “I got pregnant again in the second year but had a miscarriage after four months. The third was in the third year and by God’s grace, it was successful.”



Asked what could have caused the miscarriages, Selina Boateng said: “The doctor was not specific about what was causing that except that they mentioned stress. I think I was all over the place, traveling and performing so that could be the cause.”



“So, for the third one, they advised me to have enough rest. Though I did not rest the way they wanted, I was able to give birth because they tied my womb.”



Selina now has a son called Samuel Opoku Berchie.



Meanwhile, contrary to suggestions that she gained weight due to excessive eating, the musician attributed her stature to the aftermath of childbirth.



“I feel very bad by the act of body-shaming, especially in the context of postpartum weight gain,” she said. “I am not alone in experiencing changes in my body after childbirth; it is a natural process. While some comments serve as motivation for me to embark on a weight loss journey, others are unnecessarily rude.”



She continued by stressing it is important to recognize that weight gain after giving birth is a “common occurrence and can result from various factors”.











