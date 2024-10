Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Source: BBC

Two new lawsuits allege Sean "Diddy" Combs sexually assaulted underage boys, including a 10-year-old in 2005 and a 17-year-old auditioning for his MTV show in 2008.



Combs faces over two dozen similar accusations, including trafficking and extortion.



He denies all claims, awaiting trial on federal charges in May.