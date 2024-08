Music of Tuesday, 13 August 2024

Source: Variety

President Barack Obama's summer playlist features a diverse mix of genres, including viral hits and classics.



It spans from Charli XCX’s “365” and Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em” to classics like Blackstreet’s “No Diggity” and the Rolling Stones’ “Satisfaction.”



The eclectic list blends new trends with timeless favorites.