Tyla cancels world tour over 'worsened' injury

Entertainment of Friday, 8 March 2024

South African music star Tyla has cancelled her highly-awaited debut world tour two weeks before it was due to begin, citing an injury.



"For the past year I've been silently suffering with an injury that has tragically worsened," she shared on Instagram on Thursday, without disclosing the nature of the injury.



"I've seen doctors and specialists with high hopes but the pain has only become more agonising as has the severity of the situation," she added.



Tyla, who last month won a Grammy for her viral hit Water, was scheduled to begin her tour on 21 March in Norway's capital, Oslo.



But she said in her post that "continuing any festival or tour dates would jeopardise my long-term health and safety".



The injury has also forced her to cancel her planned April appearance at the Coachella music festival, US media report.



She added that those who bought her concert tickets in North America will be refunded, while her tour dates in UK and Europe will be rescheduled.