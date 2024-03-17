UCC student values education: prefers first class over $1 million

LifeStyle of Sunday, 17 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

During a spontaneous on-campus interview conducted by a content creator, a male student from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) shared his perspective on prioritizing academic success over monetary wealth.



The level-100 student, majoring in Procurement Chain Management, revealed feeling pressure early in the semester after receiving a zero on an unannounced quiz in African Studies, just two days into his studies.



When asked by the content creator to choose between attaining a First Class degree or receiving one million dollars, the student unequivocally opted for academic success.



He explained that a First Class degree could ultimately lead to financial success, whereas money alone may not bring true satisfaction.



The student's response underscores the value he places on education and the belief in its potential to open doors to future opportunities and financial prosperity.