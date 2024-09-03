UCC to confer Doctorate on Asantehene at ‘Fetu Afahye’

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 September 2024

Source: inquirernewsroom.com

Cape Coast is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Fetu Festival this week with a variety of events.



Highlights include a homecoming carnival, choral contest, and drama night on September 1 and 3.



September 4 is dedicated to youth and kids, while September 5 features a Royal Dinner and the conferment of an Honorary Doctorate on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II by the University of Cape Coast.



The festival will culminate with a grand durbar, highlife festival, and thanksgiving service on September 7.



The festivities also include traditional rites and an Orange Friday carnival.