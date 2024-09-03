You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 09 03Article 1976741

UCC to confer Doctorate on Asantehene at ‘Fetu Afahye’

Cape Coast is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Fetu Festival this week with a variety of events.

Highlights include a homecoming carnival, choral contest, and drama night on September 1 and 3.

September 4 is dedicated to youth and kids, while September 5 features a Royal Dinner and the conferment of an Honorary Doctorate on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II by the University of Cape Coast.

The festival will culminate with a grand durbar, highlife festival, and thanksgiving service on September 7.

The festivities also include traditional rites and an Orange Friday carnival.

