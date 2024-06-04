UG celebrates Afronita, and Abigail for their feat at Britain’s Got Talent

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 June 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

The University of Ghana celebrated Afronita, a level 300 Banking and Finance student, and her dance partner Abigail for achieving third place in Britain's Got Talent 2024.



Although they didn't win the £250,000 cash prize, they gained audience and judge approval.



Afronita expressed gratitude for the platform and support from Ghanaians.



The show was judged by Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and Bruno Tonioli, and hosted by Ant and Dec.



Singer Sydnie was crowned the winner.



Afronita's achievement has made Ghana proud, showcasing her talent on a global stage.