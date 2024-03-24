UGMC doctor apologises for disclosing Kuami Eugene's health status

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 March 2024

Dr Amina Haruun, a medical practitioner at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), has issued an apology for revealing the health condition of popular Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene, following his involvement in a near-fatal accident.



Kuami Eugene was reportedly in a car accident near CP close to DSTV, after Achimota Overhead towards the Dzorwulu traffic light on Sunday, March 17, 2024, with eyewitnesses stating that his vehicle collided with a tipper truck from behind around 11:30 pm.



On Monday, the doctor attending to Kuami Eugene made an unauthorised disclosure of the musician's health condition in a social media post, stating, "Kuami Eugene is here at the hospital with us, and it ain’t looking good. Kindly send him a prayer."



In a remorseful tone, Doctor Ameena Haruun acknowledged her mistake, expressing regret for the inconvenience caused to the patient due to her breach of professional ethics.



"I am highly regretful of the inconveniences caused to the Patient due to my violation of our 'Code Of Ethics'. Mistakes are made for lessons to be learned, henceforth, will not repeat such a mistake in the future, and am trying my best to solve this as soon as possible," she added.



