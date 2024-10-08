UPSA celebrates GMB winner Tiatiaka after a record setting contest

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

The National Theatre hosted the exciting Grand Finale of Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant show last weekend. In a historic moment for the competition, a Queen from the University of Professional Studies(UPSA) wearing a hijab emerged as the winner for the first time.



Representing the Savannah Region, Titiaka set two new records that day. Her unwavering determination



Read full articleand hard work led to the Savannah Region clinching the competition for the first time. Her historic win as the first hijab-wearing Queen serves as an inspiration to many young girls.



Titiaka's remarkable achievement was rewarded with a cash prize of GHC15,000, a brand-new vehicle, a sponsored trip abroad from Global Winds and Travel tour, a TECNO Phantom B2, a hamper, and other rewards from sponsors.



In a post on X, the University of Professional Studies celebrated their own as if that was the end of the world after such a remarkable feet.



Ashanti Region’s Afriyie was the 1st Runner Up. She was also awarded with GHC10,000 cash prize, a trip abroad, TECNO Camon 30S and other rewards from the sponsors.



Makafui from the Volta Region emerged 2nd Runner Up earning herself GHC8,000 cash prize, a trip abroad kind courtesy Global Winds Travel and Tour, a TECNO Camon 30S, GHC700 worth of airtime from AirtelTigo and prizes from the other sponsors.





Eastern Region’s Peprah secured the 3rd Runner Up spot, with GHC6,000 and goodies from the sponsors.