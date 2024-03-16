US-Based Ghanaian DJ Ratchet Rome credits eclectic music taste to African roots

Music of Saturday, 16 March 2024

US-based Ghanaian DJ and Musician Ratchet Rome has attributed his eclectic music taste and selection to his exposure to African music during his formative years, influenced by his Liberian father.



In an interview on EVIBES with Becky, Ratchet Rome highlighted the impact of his upbringing on his musical journey. "I have been listening to my parents’ music and it gave me a good base when it comes to my music taste and selection. My mom is from Baltimore, Maryland. She listens to a lot of high school music, club music, and R&B Hip hop. My father is from Liberia so I was exposed to African music,” he shared with Becky.



Renowned for his diverse song choices spanning various genres and eras, Ratchet Rome's musical prowess extends beyond mere selection. His smooth transitions and engaging presence, often seen dancing among the crowd, have further cemented his reputation in the industry.



Additionally, Ratchet Rome is an integral part of the 92Q Jamz radio station, where he serves as an on-air mixer, showcasing his talent and passion for music to a broader audience.