US actor shot dead during attempted car theft

Movies of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: BBC

American actor Johnny Wactor, known for his role in "General Hospital," was fatally shot in Los Angeles while interrupting thieves attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his car.



The 37-year-old confronted the men, believing his car was being towed, and was shot on the spot.



Described as an "outstanding human being" by his agent and cherished by family and colleagues, Wactor's death was deemed "senseless." No arrests have been made.



Remembered for his charisma and authenticity, Wactor's tragic end highlights the dangers of catalytic converter theft, a crime driven by the precious metals they contain.