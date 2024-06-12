US rapper Enchanting dies at 26

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: vanguardngr

American rapper and former 1017 Records artist, Enchanting, passed away at 26 after suffering cardiac arrest reportedly due to an overdose.



Known as Channing Nicole Larry, she was admitted to the ICU before her death.



Enchanting had been striving for sobriety, as confirmed by a representative.



Hailing from Texas, she rose to fame after signing with Gucci Mane’s label in 2020 and released her last album, "Luv Scarred/No Luv," in the previous year.



Hits like "Track & Field" and "What I Want" defined her career.



Her demise has deeply saddened fans and the music community, leaving behind a legacy of talent.