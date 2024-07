Entertainment of Saturday, 13 July 2024

Source: StarrFm

In Uganda, Edward Awebwa, 24, was sentenced to six years in prison for a TikTok video insulting President Museveni's family.



Despite pleading guilty, he received concurrent six-year terms for hate speech.



Critics decry this as part of broader suppression of free speech, echoing past cases of dissent persecution under Museveni's rule.