Universal Music Group acquires majority stake in Don Jazzy's Mavin Records

Universal Music Group (UMG) has acquired a majority stake in Mavin Records, the renowned Nigerian label founded by Don Jazzy.



"This partnership marks a pivotal moment for Mavin Records and the entire Afrobeats scene," stated Don Jazzy, the founder of Mavin Records.



Expected to be finalized by the end of the third quarter of 2024, the deal solidifies UMG's foothold in the rapidly expanding Afrobeats genre.



While the financial details of the acquisition remain undisclosed, earlier estimates valued Mavin's worth at over $125 million.



"We are thrilled to join forces with Universal Music Group, recognizing Mavin's instrumental role in elevating Afrobeats globally," added Don Jazzy.



Mavin Records has seen remarkable success, notably with artists like Rema, whose track "Calm Down" achieved unprecedented popularity, even securing a spot in the top 10 of the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.



The partnership ensures that Mavin's artists will benefit from increased international exposure and developmental opportunities.



By amalgamating UMG's expansive global network with Mavin's unparalleled expertise in Afrobeats, both entities anticipate substantial mutual benefits from this collaboration.