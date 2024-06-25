Use celebrities to rather educate youth on the dangers of alcohol – Wiyaala tells FDA

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: 3news

Wiyaala, a Ghanaian Afropop singer, has criticized Ghana's FDA for banning alcohol advertisements featuring celebrities.



She argues that instead of a blanket ban, celebrities should be utilized to educate the public about alcohol risks.



Wiyaala believes the FDA's directive lacks clarity and suggests setting clearer rules instead of outright bans.



She distinguishes between influence and promotion, advocating for responsible guidelines.



The FDA justifies its ban to protect minors from alcohol addiction, aligning with WHO policies.



Despite a legal challenge, the Supreme Court upheld the FDA's decision, ruling it constitutional.



Wiyaala urges deeper consideration and more detailed explanations from the FDA.