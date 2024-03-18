Use your celebrity status for positive impact – Kafui Danku

Entertainment of Monday, 18 March 2024

Actress Kafui Danku is calling on fellow celebrities to utilize their status for positive change and social impact, rather than solely flaunting material possessions on social media platforms.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz during the launch of her Dream Achievers Project in Accra, aimed at supporting budding entrepreneurs, the mother of two emphasized the importance of leveraging one's influence to empower others.



Danku stressed the prevalence of harsh realities faced by many individuals and highlighted the responsibility of celebrities, who have the means, to give back to society. She urged her colleagues to establish projects and initiatives that uplift and empower people.



Expressing her commitment to societal welfare and youth empowerment, Danku reiterated the mission of her Dream Achievers Project to provide resources and support to aspiring entrepreneurs, facilitating the realization of their dreams.



Acknowledging the growing requests for assistance, particularly via social media channels, Danku emphasized the need for those with the capacity to extend a helping hand to alleviate the burdens of others.



She proposed the creation of a unified platform among celebrities to identify and assist individuals genuinely in need, expressing concerns about distinguishing legitimate cases from potential scams.



At the launch event, Danku disbursed a total grant of GHc50,000 to selected aspiring business owners after a thorough vetting process. Beneficiaries received essential items such as gas ovens, overlock machines, phones, industrial sewing machines, and agricultural products.



Danku underscored the significance of projects like hers, especially during challenging times such as the COVID-19 pandemic, as a means to extend support beyond individual cases and contribute to community resilience and growth.