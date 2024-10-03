VERY EXTRA LINGERIE SHOPPING!!! | No budget | KIEKIE takes on LuLu Lingerie

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 October 2024

Episode 12 of the Shopaholic series is here! KIEKIE

takes on LuLu Lingerie, Shopping Spree with no

budget!



In this fun and flirty episode of Shopaholic, KieKie takes on the ultimate challenge at Lulu Lingerie!

She's on a mission to find the perfect surprise for her hubby, but that's not all—Lulu has something

for everyone! From stylish swimsuits for kids,



men, and women, to bras and undergarments for both

sexes, KieKie dives into the racks to uncover the best finds. Will she pick the perfect piece to wow

her man? Tune in for laughs, surprises, and some fabulous fashion tips!

“Shopaholic”, takes viewers on a vibrant shopping spree through the bustling city of Lagos.

KieKie, the charismatic host explores a myriad of stores, unveiling hidden gems and sharing

valuable insights on local finds. From fashion to gadgets, she guides the audience through her

favorite picks, offering an insider's perspective on each location. The series captures her candid

reactions to the city's eclectic shopping scene and reveals the costs of indulging in the

metropolitan lifestyle. Engaging with viewers as shopping companions, each episode is a

dynamic journey, showcasing KieKie's final selections.

Season 1, the Lagos edition, sets the stage for thrilling retail adventures. Expect Season 2 to

explore Abuja, and Season 3 we’re coming to your country, city or town. Don’t forget to let our

Host know the shopping plugs in your area. Catch new episodes every Friday on Lady Laide

Media's YouTube channel. Make sure you subscribe and turn on post notifications for the series.

You don't want to miss a thing! Get ready to shop along and discover the best of Nigeria's vibrant

retail landscape!



