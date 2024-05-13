VIDEO: Stevie Wonder arrives in Ghana for visit

Entertainment of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned US musician Stevie Wonder has touched down in Ghana for a visit.



The 74-year-old Grammy-winning artist was greeted by enthusiastic fans and industry figures upon his arrival at Kotoka International Airport on Monday morning.



Captured engaging with a local music troupe, Wonder showcased his musical prowess by playing the drums presented to him, reflecting his deep-rooted love for music.



In a February 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the iconic musician disclosed his intentions to move to Ghana, citing political unrest in the United States as a motivating factor.



Expressing his desire to witness a happier nation, Wonder stated, "I wanna see this nation smile again. And I want to see it before I leave to travel to move to Ghana because I’m going to do that."



Despite being a native of Michigan, Wonder's musical talents were nurtured at a young age, leading to his signing with Motown in 1961. With 25 Grammy Awards and numerous nominations to his name, he remains an esteemed figure in the music industry.



Watch the video of his arrival below:



