Veteran Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor dies at 62

Entertainment of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: BBC

Nollywood comedy legend Amaechi Muonagor has died aged 62, a relative told the BBC.



He died on Sunday after suffering kidney failure and was on dialysis, local media reported.



The actor's cousin Tony Muonagor, also known as Tony Oneweek, confirmed his death to BBC News Pidgin.



His death comes just a few days after he appealed for help to raise funds for a kidney transplant in India.



Many of his fans have taken to social media to mourn him.



During his career, Muonagor appeared in dozens of films, including Aki and Paw Paw, one of his most famous roles where he played the father of two mischief-making, over-exuberant teenagers.



He was nominated for the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards for Best Actor.



His death comes just a few weeks after Nigeria lost another Nollywood star, John Okafor. Better known as Mr Ibu, Okafor had also publically appealed for medical help.