Movies of Tuesday, 18 June 2024

Source: 3news

Stella Ikwuegbu, a veteran Nollywood actress, passed away on June 16, 2024, after battling leg cancer.



Movie producer Stanley Nwoko confirmed her death via Instagram.



Known for roles in films like 'Spoiler' and 'Ukwa,' she was also a successful businesswoman with her restaurant, 'The Film Bar.'



Her death follows that of actor Dayo Adewunmi five days prior.