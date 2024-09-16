Veteran actor Albert Jackson-Davis is dead

Movies of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Veteran Ghanaian actor Albert Odartei Jackson-Davis has passed away following an undisclosed illness.



His death was announced on September 14, with Akunu Dake, CEO of Heritage Development, confirming the news in a heartfelt Facebook post.



Jackson-Davis was celebrated for his roles in films like Heritage Africa, The Storm, and the comedy My Very Ghanaian Wedding, where he often portrayed elite characters with elegance.



His performances, marked by poised dialogue delivery and simplicity, earned him respect in the Ghanaian film industry.



His passing has sparked an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow creatives.