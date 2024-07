Movies of Wednesday, 24 July 2024

Source: StarrFm

Nollywood veteran Chiwetalu Agu celebrated his wife, Nkechi, on her birthday, praising her support and role in his life and career.



He expressed gratitude for her encouragement and vowed his unwavering love.



In an Instagram post, Agu serenaded her, emphasizing her crucial role in his perseverance and success.