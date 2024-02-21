Vicky Zugah urges victims of sexual harassment in movie industry to speak out

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Actress Vicky Zugah has called on victims of sexual harassment in the movie industry not to hesitate to expose their perpetrators.



Zugah, in a recent interview on Joy FM, highlighted the pervasive fear of being ostracized by industry insiders as a significant deterrent for victims.



"In this part of the world when you’re this vocal they think that you’re not wife material. So, if you’re a woman who is hoping to get married one day or who is aspiring to be maybe a politician, or any other figure, then you don’t need to say these things on air or expose yourself like this because you will be blacklisted," Zugah said.



She emphasised the harsh criticism often directed at victims who speak out, noting that such condemnation further silences those who lack public support. Victims, she explained, are frequently discouraged by societal pressures and admonishments to "let sleeping dogs lie."



She added that, "When you name and shame they tell you and ‘you’re messing up with people who are married. These are people who have moved on and are married, are in relationships and you are naming them and this is in the past you should move on yourself and get a life."



"They say you are bitter because you’re still single that’s why you’re naming them. You see so you can’t you just don’t know what to do with people You can’t please anybody."



In spite of the challenges, Zugah encouraged fellow actors and actresses to bravely share their stories and expose perpetrators if they choose to do so.