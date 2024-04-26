Victoria Lebene affirms genuine ministerial calling amidst doubts

Television of Friday, 26 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

At 5 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2024, Victoria Lebene surprised her followers by stepping into the role of a preacher during her Instagram live session titled The Word.



Seamlessly transitioning, she began with a heartfelt song and shared biblical verses from Isaiah, themed around Accelerating God's Speed in Life.



This moment marked Lebene's affirmation of answering a call to serve and dedicate herself to ministering, despite initial doubts from some followers. While her shift to 'minister of the gospel' garnered attention, opinions varied on whether it was genuine or for social media engagement.



In an interview with Showbiz Graphic, Lebene passionately asserted that her dedication to ministering was not for clout but stemmed from a genuine calling she had long nurtured.



She stressed the authenticity of her journey, stating the need for time and space to execute her role properly.



Lebene emphasized that her calling was not driven by social media attention but by a deep sense of purpose. She acknowledged the strength of the call and the importance of heeding it, highlighting the fleeting nature of life and the significance of fulfilling one's purpose on earth.