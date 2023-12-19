Victoria Lebene reveals why she married her husband, Eugene Safo Nkansah

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Victoria Lebene, a Ghanaian actress, has revealed the reason she married her husband, Eugene Safo Nkansah.



In an interview with Sokoohemaa Kukua on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM’s mid-morning broadcast, she said that she chose him because he is a wise man.



Victoria Lebene stated she was blown away by her husband’s intellect the first time she met him.



Victoria is married to Ghanaian entertainment journalist Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, with whom she has two children.



The announcement of Victoria and Eugene’s marriage startled many people because the couple never revealed that they were dating.



However, Victoria says her husband is a different kind of human being, and they don’t live their lives to please people.



Victoria Lebene believes the husband is doing extremely well with his blogging, and he is not only a responsible husband but also caring.



“He is a different species of the human race. I don’t think the airwaves are ready for the explanation I will give. He is a different kind of man. He comes across as a man who is wise throughout his conversation. When I met him, he came across as a wise person and got some sense in his head. That is why I settled with him because it is extremely difficult to find a wise man to settle with.



He is a responsible man, and I realised he was the kind of man I could settle with. It was not about the money. I was not looking for someone with money. I realised he was hardworking, dedicated to his job, had dreams, and had passion for what he did. That was the kind of man I wanted because when such a man comes into your life, he will push you to do what is in your heart.”