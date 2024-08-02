Entertainment of Friday, 2 August 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
2024-08-02
Victoria Michael, EU Goodwill Ambassador & Fashion Connect Africa Organiser Invites To 2024 Influencers Conference.
Victoria Michael Promotes The 2024 Influencers Conference
EU Goodwill Ambassador, Ghana & Organizer of Fashion Connect Africa, VICTORIA MICHAELS invites YOU to the 3rd edition of The INFLUENCERS' CONFERENCE 2024, taking place at the Snap Cinema, A.M.A Auditorium, Accra, Ghana, from 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM on the 24th of August.
If you have not yet registered for 'free', kindly do so via SmartBADGE: https://bit.ly/In-conf
For
Read full articlemore information or sponsorship, ☎️: +233274226334; or reach out through DM on Instagram: @influencers_conference
This conference is powered by Konekt Global Management
Partners: NaaviQ Company Limited, Cricova, Kiki’s Pot, Bash Media, Tackle Hubs, Authes Global, New Media Association of Ghana, National Road Safety Authority of Ghana, Fast Ride, SmartBADGE, Tumtum Photos, Influencer Hub and Suya Factory.
Media: Ytainment Podcast, MX24 TV, GhanaWebbers, Global African Times, EIB Network, Energy Radio, All Africa Media Network, City Scope Nigeria, 4Syte TV and Comms of Africa.