Victoria Michael, EU Goodwill Ambassador & Fashion Connect Africa Organiser Invites To 2024 Influencers Conference.

EU Goodwill Ambassador, Ghana & Organizer of Fashion Connect Africa, VICTORIA MICHAELS invites YOU to the 3rd edition of The INFLUENCERS' CONFERENCE 2024, taking place at the Snap Cinema, A.M.A Auditorium, Accra, Ghana, from 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM on the 24th of August.

If you have not yet registered for 'free', kindly do so via SmartBADGE: https://bit.ly/In-conf

