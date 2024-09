Television of Sunday, 29 September 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Entertainment pundit Vida Adutwumwaa criticized gospel singer Ohemaa Mercy for her fallout with Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu (KOKA).



She highlighted KOKA’s prior support for Ohemaa, suggesting her actions were inappropriate.



Vida stressed the importance of loyalty and conflict resolution in professional relationships, especially within the entertainment industry.