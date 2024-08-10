You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 08 10Article 1968680

Video: Ayra Starr hangs out with Rihanna at Barbados festival

Starr and Rihanna wore embellished bodysuits with feathery headpieces Starr and Rihanna wore embellished bodysuits with feathery headpieces

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr was seen hanging out with music icon Rihanna at the Crop Over festival in Barbados.

The festival, which celebrates the end of the sugar cane harvest, is known for its vibrant Kadooment Day procession featuring Barbadian cuisine, music, art, and culture.

In a recent video, Starr and Rihanna wore embellished bodysuits with feathery headpieces and oversized wings, sharing a warm hug and enjoying the festivities together.




