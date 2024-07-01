Video: Burna Boy sells out 80,000-capacity London Stadium for second time

Entertainment of Monday, 1 July 2024

Source: vanguardngr

Nigerian singer Burna Boy sold out London's 80,000-capacity stadium again, delivering a dazzling performance at West Ham United's London Stadium.



He performed hits like 'City Boys' and 'On Form' as fans sang along.



The event featured comedy by Nigerian skit maker Sabinus and performances by Omah Lay, Phyno, and others.



International guests included Malian singer Salif Keita and Swedish artist Snoh Aalegra.



This marks Burna Boy's second sold-out show at the venue, following his historic 2023 achievement as the first African artist to do so.



Known for hits like 'Like to Party', Burna Boy won a Grammy in 2021 for 'Twice As Tall'.