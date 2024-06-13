Video: ‘Nothing happened to me,’ Aunty Ramota denies BBL surgery rumour

Television of Thursday, 13 June 2024

Source: vanguardngr

Ramota Adetu, known as Aunty Ramota, debunked rumors of being in a coma post an unsuccessful Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery.



In a video, she reassured fans of her health, eating and displaying her body.



Addressing her followers in Yoruba, she stated, "Nothing happened to me.



This is my body." Speculation arose after a viral video showed a woman being transported in a hospital setting.



Claims suggested Aunty Ramota underwent a BBL surgery that went wrong.



However, her recent video clarifies she is well and denies undergoing any such procedure, putting an end to the rumors circulating on social media.