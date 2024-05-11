Vim Lady defends MzGee amid allegations of sexual favors

Television of Saturday, 11 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Media personality Afua Pokua, also known as Vim Lady, has come to the defense of her colleague MzGee against accusations by Afia Schwarzenegger regarding her journalism career's progression through sexual favors.



Afia Schwarzenegger made various allegations against MzGee during a critique of her conduct in an interview with Medikal, including claims of intimate relationships with colleagues and superiors.



Among the allegations was the assertion of intimate encounters between MzGee and notable individuals in the media industry, including her husband, who previously held a supervisory role over her.



In response, Vim Lady, monitoring the situation, emphasized that even if MzGee were engaged in such activities, she is a consenting adult.



Addressing the issue in a widely circulated video, Vim Lady expressed concern over the attacks on MzGee's personality, highlighting that the age of consent in Ghana is 16 and questioning the sense of entitlement behind the accusations.



She urged Medikal and his supporters to exercise moderation in their public outbursts, acknowledging the complexities of the entertainment industry and the mix of negative and positive aspects within it.



Drawing from her two decades of journalism experience, Vim Lady reminded that not all interviews are perfect, and guests hold the power to decide where to direct their energy, emphasizing the imperfections inherent in media.