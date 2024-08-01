Vybz Kartel free: Dancehall star to be released after years behind bars

Music of Thursday, 1 August 2024

Source: www.fox5ny.com

Vybz Kartel and his three co-defendants have been ordered to be freed by the Jamaica Court of Appeal after spending years in prison for the murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams, whose body was never found.



The court decided against a retrial, citing the psychological and financial impact on the defendants and Kartel’s poor health.



The case, based largely on circumstantial evidence and discredited witnesses, saw their 2014 convictions quashed earlier this year.



The British Privy Council overturned the convictions due to juror misconduct and allowed the Jamaican court to make the final decision, leading to their release.