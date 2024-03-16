Vybz Kartel's murder conviction overturned by appeals court

Music of Saturday, 16 March 2024

The Jamaican dancehall musician Adidja Azim Palmer better known as Vybz Kartel has had his murder conviction overturned by an appeals court, marking a major development in his ongoing legal battle.



Along with other defendants, Kartel was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2014 for the alleged murder of Clive "Lizard" Williams on a Caribbean island.



Despite a previous unsuccessful appeal in the Jamaican Court of Appeal, a subsequent appeal was made to the UK Privy Council earlier this year, which accepted the case and ultimately overturned the conviction due to misconduct by a juror.



The Privy Council's decision was based on the misconduct of a juror who was accused of attempting to bribe others during the trial.



The Council, comprised of Lord Reed, Lord Lloyd-Jones, Lord Briggs, Lord Burrows, and Lady Simler, ruled that it was unsafe to allow the tainted juror to participate in the jury's deliberations.



The accused juror was later convicted of attempting to bribe a fellow juror, highlighting the seriousness of the misconduct.



Despite this legal victory, the case is not yet resolved. The matter will now be returned to the Jamaican Court of Appeal to determine if a retrial is necessary.



This decision will have significant implications for Kartel and his co-defendants, shaping the future of their legal proceedings.



Throughout this legal battle, Vybz Kartel has maintained his prominence in Jamaica's music scene, collaborating with top American artists like Jay-Z and Rihanna.